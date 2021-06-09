Video: Winnie Harlow reveals exact message Kyle Kuzma sent her on Instagram to get her to respond

Canadian model Winnie Harlow explained on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday how she and Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma began dating over quarantine.

Harlow explained that Kuzma had initially DM’d her on Instagram about a year before the pandemic started, but she never saw the message. At the beginning of quarantine, Kuzma DM’d her again and posted a picture of her, which finally got Harlow’s attention.

Harlow went on to explain that after about a month of being on FaceTime with Kuzma every day, he insisted that she come out to Los Angeles, which is where Harlow has been ever since.

Kuzma just finished his fourth year with the Lakers and is under contract through the 2023-24 season.

Many fans have grown frustrated with Kuzma’s performance on the floor. The 25-year-old is coming off of a 2020-21 season in which he averaged just 12.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

In the team’s first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns this year, Kuzma averaged just 6.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting the ball at an abysmal 29.2 percent clip.