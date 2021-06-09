- Video: Winnie Harlow reveals exact message Kyle Kuzma sent her on Instagram to get her to respond
- Report: LeBron James makes major change regarding what jersey number he’ll wear for Lakers next season
- Former Lakers champion directs Anthony Davis to ‘get rid’ of trainer and do what ‘ironman’ LeBron James does in offseason
- Latest geotagged data shows LeBron James as the most hated player in America
- Lakers insider believes Andre Drummond will be playing elsewhere unless he’s willing to accept veteran minimum
- Andre Drummond issues noncommittal response when asked if he plans to re-sign with Lakers
- Chris Bosh predicts LeBron James has ‘2 years maybe’ left of playing at very high level
- LeBron James and Nike unveil new signature sneaker to celebrate upcoming release of ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’
- LeBron James gushes over Kevin Durant after he snatches Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ankles
- LeBron James promises big comeback year next season while referencing ‘Gladiator’
Video: Winnie Harlow reveals exact message Kyle Kuzma sent her on Instagram to get her to respond
-
- Updated: June 9, 2021
Canadian model Winnie Harlow explained on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday how she and Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma began dating over quarantine.
View this post on Instagram
Harlow explained that Kuzma had initially DM’d her on Instagram about a year before the pandemic started, but she never saw the message. At the beginning of quarantine, Kuzma DM’d her again and posted a picture of her, which finally got Harlow’s attention.
Harlow went on to explain that after about a month of being on FaceTime with Kuzma every day, he insisted that she come out to Los Angeles, which is where Harlow has been ever since.
Kuzma just finished his fourth year with the Lakers and is under contract through the 2023-24 season.
Many fans have grown frustrated with Kuzma’s performance on the floor. The 25-year-old is coming off of a 2020-21 season in which he averaged just 12.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.
In the team’s first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns this year, Kuzma averaged just 6.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting the ball at an abysmal 29.2 percent clip.