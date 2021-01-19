Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is getting ready for his team’s matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers tonight in his own unique way.

He was seen practicing shots from the Lakers’ logo about an hour prior to tipoff.

Steph Curry from the Lakers’ logo pic.twitter.com/EHfqLoiHRI — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) January 19, 2021

After missing most of last season with a hand injury, Curry is back to his old ways. After a rough first couple of games this season, he has regained his feared shooting form.

Earlier this month, he had 62 points against the Portland Trail Blazers, which was one of the highest-scoring games by an individual in the modern era of the NBA.

The Warriors currently have a 6-6 record as they’re trying to reinvent themselves after the departure of Kevin Durant and multiple injuries to Klay Thompson.

Forward Andrew Wiggins, who was acquired last season, is starting to show spark as an accurate 3-point shooter and improved defensive player.

The return of Draymond Green has also helped the Warriors regain a trace of their old rhythm.