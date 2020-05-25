Video: Vanessa Bryant Seen in Complete Joy as She Celebrates Beautiful Family Moment

On Sunday, Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, celebrated a family milestone by capturing the first steps taken by her 11-month-old daughter, Capri.

Since the shocking deaths four months ago of not only her husband but her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, as well, Vanessa Bryant has continued to try to address the lingering pain of those losses.

In addition to dealing with the dual tragedies, Vanessa Bryant has also had to focus her energies on raising her three other children.

That effort has largely been away from the relentless media coverage that followed in the wake of the Jan. 26 helicopter crash that killed her husband, daughter and seven other individuals.

Next month, the youngest member of the Bryant family will celebrate her first birthday, a bittersweet moment since both her father and sister will be missing from the occasion.

Another major event in the Bryant family’s lives is scheduled to come later this summer, when Kobe Bryant will officially be inducted into the basketball Hall of Fame on Aug. 29.

Many members of the Bryant family are expected to be in attendance for that tribute, which promises to be another emotional moment in what’s already been a heart-wrenching year.