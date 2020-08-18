Video: Uninterrupted Leaks Footage of LeBron James in ‘Space Jam 2’

A sneak peek of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James wearing the Tune Squad uniform for “Space Jam 2” was released on Monday.

These uniforms are much different than the ones that were used in “Space Jam,” which featured NBA legend Michael Jordan as the main star.

Back in April, James had revealed the logo for the movie, and now the uniforms have finally been released.

Both the Nike logo and James’ personal logo are seen on the new uniforms.

“Space Jam 2” is scheduled to hit theaters on July 16, 2021, which is now less than a year away.

It was recently revealed what James said upon completion of the filming for the movie. Based on his words, being part of the film meant a lot to him.

James is currently attempting to lead the Lakers to their first championship since 2010. So far this season, the 35-year-old has averaged 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

James and the Lakers start their postseason journey on Tuesday against the Portland Trail Blazers.