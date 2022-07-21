Video: Stephen Curry takes immediate shot at LeBron James during 2022 ESPYs

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry hilariously took a shot at Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James while hosting the ESPYs on Wednesday night.

Steph with the LeBron jokes already pic.twitter.com/Gb9BqqG0nR — gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 21, 2022

“LeBron James, he hosted this award show back in 2007 after losing in the NBA Finals,” Curry said. “So yes, you guessed it, this feels better.”

Curry is clearly just having fun with James, as the two superstars have quite the history together in the NBA Finals.

Curry’s Warriors and James’ Cleveland Cavaliers matched up in four consecutive Finals during James’ second stint in Cleveland. The two players have similar resumes in the NBA Finals as well, both winning four titles, although James has more Finals MVP awards than Curry.

The Warriors, led by Curry, defeated the Boston Celtics in six games in the NBA Finals in the 2021-22 season to capture Curry’s fourth title. He was electric in the series, averaging 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 43.7 percent from 3.

James and the Lakers failed to make the playoffs in the 2021-22 campaign, but that doesn’t mean that the Lakers superstar had a down year. James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game last season while shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc.

James and Curry are forever linked in the playoff history books, and it is nice to see that they can have some fun at each other’s expense in the offseason. It will be fun to watch the two players matchup in the 2022-23 campaign when the Lakers take on the Warriors.