Video: Stephen A. Smith declares Devin Booker the next Kobe Bryant
- Updated: June 21, 2021
The legacy of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant continues to live on long after his death.
According to ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith, the league has found his successor in Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.
"Devin Booker is the next Kobe Bryant. It is official."
🗣 @stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/aatOJI62Fg
— First Take (@FirstTake) June 21, 2021
“I’m saying it on national television,” Smith declared. “Devin Booker is the next Kobe Bryant. It is official. His first playoff appearance, and the brother’s the No. 1 option, averaging over 28, drops 40 and a triple-double in the first game of the conference finals. The way he plays, he’s an assassin, and guess what? This [Los Angeles] Clippers team, you need Kawhi [Leonard] back to knock that kid off.”
This may be Booker’s first postseason appearance in his young career, but he is playing well beyond his years. He is averaging 29.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He was also key in eliminating the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs.
The 24-year-old shooting guard has acknowledged before that Bryant has had an immense impact on his career. He even paid tribute to his idol last year after a string of strong performances in the Orlando, Fla. bubble.