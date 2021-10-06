- Video: Sports writer confronts Shaquille O’Neal for giving him wedgie when he worked as Celtics ball boy
Video: Sports writer confronts Shaquille O’Neal for giving him wedgie when he worked as Celtics ball boy
- Updated: October 6, 2021
Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated recently spoke with Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal.
During their conversation, Mannix revealed that O’Neal once gave him a wedgie.
Fact: During my ball boy years, @SHAQ once gave me a wedgie. I confronted him on it on the pod.
Full conversation: https://t.co/l8eHfbkR3g pic.twitter.com/De5qNBerab
— Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) October 5, 2021
“One of my favorite ball boy stories from my days back in the [Boston] Celtics, Shaq, is the day you, and I think it was your security man, gave me a wedgie in the Celtics visiting locker room,” Mannix said. “That is accurate. Somebody told you that I was talking s— about you, which I wasn’t, and you cornered me, and I got lifted up.”
O’Neal joked about how he he’s not allowed to talk about the incident.
During his time in the NBA, O’Neal was often joking around. Although he’s now retired, he’s the same way today. Many NBA fans love O’Neal’s work as an analyst due to his goofy personality.
The Hall of Famer finished his NBA career with a long list of accolades. He earned 15 All-Star selections, an MVP award and four NBA titles.
Of those four titles, three came with L.A. Certainly, many Lakers fans will forever be grateful for the big man’s contributions to the organization during his playing days.
O’Neal retired with career averages of 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.