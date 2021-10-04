Video: Sneak peek offered of LeBron James’ incredible new building at Nike headquarters

A new video offers a sneak peek of the building at Nike headquarters in Oregon that’s named after Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

The building, which was first announced two years ago, will be where the advanced innovation team will design new products that will help enhance performance. The workforce will be made up of scientists and engineers working for the iconic brand.

James has been with Nike since first entering the NBA in 2003 and has remained loyal. Currently, he’s on of the biggest faces of the global brand.

At the time of the announcement, James expressed awe and deep appreciation for the honor.

“It’s so surreal,” said James. “It’s been an honor to be a part of such a great company for the last 18 years. And to know that a building with my name will reside on campus — it’s truly an honor, and I feel truly special.”

James has no doubt gotten his own sneak peek before this video came out, but won’t have much time to view the finished product. That’s because he’s currently focused on preparing for the 2021-22 season and hoping that he can lead the franchise to their second league title in three seasons.