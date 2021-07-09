- Video: Shaquille O’Neal dances in underwear on live TV as he learns he’s done covering NBA Finals for season
- Updated: July 9, 2021
Following Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal was told on live television that he was done covering the NBA for this season.
The 49-year-old proceeded to react hilariously to the news.
Shaq finds out he will not be doing anymore segments on NBA TV for the Finals and decides to do a dance with no pants on (h/t @LBSports) pic.twitter.com/QQ0T7qRdZ2
— CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) July 9, 2021
O’Neal, who made an appearance on NBA TV Thursday night, is a big part of TNT’s famed show,”Inside the NBA.”
O’Neal averaged 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 blocks per game while also winning four NBA titles over his lengthy and historic career. Three of those titles came while playing for the Lakers.
Although O’Neal’s season might be over, there is still some time left before the NBA’s season officially concludes.
The Suns are currently up 2-0 on the Bucks as the series shifts to Milwaukee for Games 3 and 4. Game 3 is scheduled to take place Sunday night.