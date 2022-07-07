Brian Windhorst: ‘I can’t articulate how little LeBron cares about the Lakers’ 2029 first-round pick’

Already this offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers have been at the center of numerous trade rumors.

Most recently, the Lakers have been mentioned in a potential deal that would send Russell Westbrook to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Kyrie Irving. Based on all the information currently known, the Lakers would have to part with at least future first-round pick if they wanted the slightest chance of getting a deal done.

While the team’s front office may have reservations about parting ways with more future picks, Lakers superstar LeBron James reportedly doesn’t have the slightest concern. NBA insider Brian Windhorst broke down James’ thoughts on the matter during a recent television appearance.

“I can’t articulate how little LeBron cares about the Lakers’ 2029 first-round pick,” he said, spurring hearty chuckles from his fellow pundits. “He’s never cared about first-round draft picks. He doesn’t care about first-round draft picks when they’re on his team. He wants to win tonight, and Kyrie Irving gives him a chance tonight.”

James has been known as a player with unique power when it comes to roster building. It is what has earned him the nickname of “LeGM.” His willingness to convince his teams’ front offices to move draft assets and young players in exchange for established veterans and stars has come with mixed results.

While he has won at least one title for every team he’s played for in the NBA, those teams have often dealt with difficult rebuilding periods following his departure.

That may be the kind of post-LeBron James era that the Lakers are headed for. That’s especially true if they do mortgage additional future draft picks this summer to acquire Irving.

However, if the Lakers can get a deal done, they would likely shoot themselves right back into title contention. That would be a pretty impressive move considering the embarrassment that was the 2021-22 NBA season for the franchise.

In the end, it is hard to predict what the Lakers will manage to get done this offseason. If they do end up exchanging Westbrook for Irving or another star, however, fans can be sure that future draft picks will be part of the equation.