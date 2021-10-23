Video: Russell Westbrook scores on Devin Booker, proceeds to taunt him in front of Lakers crowd

After a poor outing on opening night, Russell Westbrook started off his second regular season game as a Los Angeles Laker much better.

On one play, he scored against Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, then proceeded to talk some trash.

The University of California, Los Angeles standout scored just eight points on 4-of-13 shooting on Tuesday as L.A. lost to the Golden State Warriors.

Many of his teammates have conceded that it will take a while for Westbrook to be fully integrated into the squad’s offense, especially in the half court.

There is no doubt that Westbrook has been one of the game’s greatest players over the past decade or so. He became the first player since Oscar Robertson to average a triple double for a full season, and he actually has achieved the rare feat four times.

Winning an NBA championship with the Lakers will surely elevate his legacy to a much higher level and improve the narrative surrounding him.