Video: Russell Westbrook gets lit on stage during rap show in Los Angeles
- Updated: October 2, 2021
Russell Westbrook is set to begin his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he’s already taking advantage of his free time by enjoying himself in Southern California.
Of course, Westbrook grew up in Southern California and became a highly touted high school guard at Leuzinger High School.
Westbrook played collegiately at the University of California, Los Angeles and made a name for himself while with the Bruins. However, his stardom has increased significantly since joining the NBA.
The Lakers are currently in training camp, and they are getting ready to play their first preseason game on Sunday. However, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel already indicated that Westbrook will sit out the contest.
The Lakers are hoping that Westbrook’s knack for delivering triple-doubles on a nightly basis will help the team forge a path toward another NBA title.