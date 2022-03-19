Video: Russell Westbrook follows up badly missed shot with insane game-tying 3-pointer at end of regulation

Late in regulation on Friday against the Toronto Raptors, it looked like Russell Westbrook had cost the Los Angeles Lakers a chance to win when he shot an ugly 3-pointer following an offensive rebound.

But he rectified his miscue by coming up with a steal and hitting a clutch 3-pointer to tie the game with almost no time left.

Westbrook’s play has been up and down this season, and he has been the scapegoat for all that has gone wrong with the team.

But on Friday he did a good job of attacking while being under control and looking for his teammates. His aggressiveness and passing were major reasons why the Lakers remained neck and neck with Toronto throughout.

Newcomer Wenyen Gabriel also did very well by making his first seven shots from the field, including three 3-pointers.

LeBron James carried the Lakers throughout with a big game, as he was red-hot from the field. He also hit a huge 3-pointer of his own late in regulation to keep his team alive.

L.A. came into the contest very shorthanded, as Talen Horton-Tucker was out due to a sprained ankle, and Carmelo Anthony and Wayne Ellington were out with non-COVID illnesses.

The Lakers have struggled mightily over the past couple of months, especially since the All-Star break. They need wins in the worst way in order to secure a spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament.