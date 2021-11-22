Video: Russell Westbrook appears ready to throw hands as Isaiah Stewart charges LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers-Detroit Pistons contest on Sunday was the site of a crazy incident.

In the third quarter, LeBron James elbowed Isaiah Stewart, causing him to retaliate, and Russell Westbrook looked like he wanted a piece of the action.

James was given a flagrant 2 foul and ejected as a result. The Lakers weren’t able to respond quickly, as they remained down by double digits for the rest of the third quarter.

Westbrook had been having a bad game, but is turning it up in the fourth, as he now has 22 points, six rebounds and six assists on the night.

L.A. is in the third game of a five-game road trip. It has lost the first two games of the set to the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics.

The Lakers are currently 8-9 and in dire need of wins to stop the bleeding, not to mention the anxiety surrounding the team in Southern California.