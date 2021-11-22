- Video: Russell Westbrook appears ready to throw hands as Isaiah Stewart charges LeBron James
- Video: Isaiah Stewart repeatedly tries to fight LeBron James after getting cut open with brutal blow to face
- Report: Lakers make drastic changes to starting 5 for Sunday’s game vs. Pistons
- Frank Vogel updates LeBron’s status for Lakers’ Sunday afternoon game vs. Pistons
- Vanessa and Kobe Bryant’s children seen adorably playing with Pau Gasol and Rob Pelinka at Lakers facility
- LeBron James promotes Bubba Wallace’s strong opinion regarding verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse trial
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope laughs when asked if he’s happy the Lakers have ‘been a failure’ while the Wizards thrive
- Bronny James has to give up shoes off his feet after losing free-throw contest to TikToker
- Lakers list LeBron James on injury report for Sunday’s matchup vs. Pistons
- LeBron James hilariously chirps Draymond Green as Ohio State dismantles Michigan State in football
Video: Russell Westbrook appears ready to throw hands as Isaiah Stewart charges LeBron James
-
- Updated: November 21, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers-Detroit Pistons contest on Sunday was the site of a crazy incident.
In the third quarter, LeBron James elbowed Isaiah Stewart, causing him to retaliate, and Russell Westbrook looked like he wanted a piece of the action.
Russ 😂 pic.twitter.com/e3LB8WecmH
— ARI LENNOX. I LOVE YOU. (@_leek2x_) November 22, 2021
James was given a flagrant 2 foul and ejected as a result. The Lakers weren’t able to respond quickly, as they remained down by double digits for the rest of the third quarter.
Westbrook had been having a bad game, but is turning it up in the fourth, as he now has 22 points, six rebounds and six assists on the night.
L.A. is in the third game of a five-game road trip. It has lost the first two games of the set to the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics.
The Lakers are currently 8-9 and in dire need of wins to stop the bleeding, not to mention the anxiety surrounding the team in Southern California.