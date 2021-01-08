- Video: Rudy Gay puts Anthony Davis in headlock during Lakers-Spurs game
- Updated: January 8, 2021
During the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ contest against the San Antonio Spurs, Anthony Davis was called for charging against the Spurs’ Rudy Gay.
While both were on the hardwood, Gay momentarily put Davis in a headlock.
Rudy Gay 😂😂#LakeShow x #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/sfmeLPNyVw
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta1) January 8, 2021
The headlock appeared to be a friendly gesture though, as Davis flashed a smile.
The University of Kentucky product is off to a solid start this season, although his minutes are down a bit. He’s continuing to show his newfound 3-point accuracy while shooting a career high 40.7 percent from deep.
The Lakers got off to a poor start on Thursday, as they committed too many turnovers and did a bad job of defending the 3-point shot.
L.A. is currently on a four-game winning streak, and it will take the Staples Center floor again on Friday against the Chicago Bulls.