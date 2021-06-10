Video: Robert Horry says Hakeem Olajuwon was better than Shaquille O’Neal

Former seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry said Tuesday that he believes Hakeem Olajuwon is a better all-time center than Shaquille O’Neal.

If you could pick between Hakeem or Shaq to join your team, who are you choosing and why? pic.twitter.com/7DgcEZ8kKx — The Ringer (@ringer) June 9, 2021

“Hakeem was better,” Horry said. “Shaq was more dominant, but Hakeem was better. … I think Dream had more talent. Shaq had handles, but Dream had a little bit better handles. Dream could shoot free throws, and we all know about Shaq’s free throws. He had a fadeaway.”

Horry went on to add that everything O’Neal could do, Olajuwon could match or do better. He listed ball-handling, free-throw shooting and Olajuwon’s fadeaway jump shot as examples.

During his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers, Horry played with O’Neal for seven seasons. They won three titles as teammates in Los Angeles.

O’Neal played 19 seasons in the NBA and put up some ridiculous numbers. For his career, O’Neal averaged 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 blocks per game. He led the league in scoring twice and shooting percentage 10 times. O’Neal won four titles.

Olajuwon, on the other hand, played 18 seasons in the NBA. He, too, posted some eye-opening numbers, averaging 21.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.1 blocks per game throughout his career. He won two titles.

Both players are in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.