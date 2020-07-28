Paul Pierce Says He’ll Put LeBron James in His All-Time Top 5 List If Lakers Win Title This Season

Former Boston Celtics forward Paul Pierce has been critical of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James for many years.

However, the current ESPN analyst revealed what it would take for James to enter his elusive all-time top 5 list.

“If LeBron James wins his fourth title with three different franchises, I will put LeBron James back in my top 5 all-time NBA players,” Pierce declared. “He’ll be one of the few who’s ever won championships and been the guy, he will be MVP if they win, for three different franchises. He’ll be back in my top 5. Easy call.”

James, 35, is one of the best players in NBA history.

The four-time MVP captured two championships with the Miami Heat as well as a historic title with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

Furthermore, he travelled to the NBA Finals eight consecutive times from 2011 to 2018. James made four appearances each with the Heat and Cavs during that stretch.

Now, James is aiming to bring the Lakers a championship in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. The transcendent talent is putting up 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 boards per game this season.

If James wins a Finals MVP award with the Lakers, he will be the first player to win the award with three different franchises.

The 2019-20 season resumes on July 30.