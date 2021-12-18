Video: Patrick Beverley gets T’d up after telling Rajon Rondo he’s too small

The Los Angeles Lakers are engaged in a defensive struggle with the Minnesota Timberwolves while being very shorthanded.

In the second quarter, Wolves guard Patrick Beverley posted up Rajon Rondo and scored, then talked some trash to him – only to get T’d up.

Patrick Beverley post-up bucket through Rajon Rondo, then the too-small celebration + a technical foul pic.twitter.com/v9nc0YXZJe — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) December 18, 2021

Beverley has always been regarded as a pest around the league. He’s not only known for being an aggressive point of attack defender, but also for running his mouth with reckless abandon.

The Wolves came into the contest with a 13-15 record, but they possess solid talent in Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell.

The Lakers are without Avery Bradley, Dwight Howard, Talen Horton-Tucker, Austin Reaves and Malik Monk, all of whom are in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

The team is looking to build on a three-game winning streak and build more momentum as it heads into a week of challenging games.