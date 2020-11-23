The Los Angeles Lakers have made a lot of offseason splashes over the last week, but the biggest was arguably the acquisition of reigning Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell.

Harrell won’t have to go far to join his new team. In fact, he won’t have to go anywhere at all. That’s because he left the Los Angeles Clippers to join the Purple and Gold.

While speaking to members of the press on Monday, Harrell discussed whether or not his former team wanted to keep him.

Montrezl Harrell on if the Clippers wanted him back: “Apparently not if I’m on the other side.” pic.twitter.com/D00Ocs69Kr — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) November 23, 2020

Trezz, ctd. "When I was playing with the Clippers I gave it everything I had every night, every time I laced up my sneakers." — Mirjam Swanson (@MirjamSwanson) November 23, 2020

Given Harrell’s response, it seems as though a lack of desire from the Clippers may be a sore subject for the talented big man.

Luckily, Harrell will get the chance to exact his revenge against his former team on multiple occasions next season.

Last year, the 6-foot-7 forward averaged 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. He shot an impressive 58.0 percent from the field.

He’ll look to put all that production to good use when he seeks to help the Lakers defend their 2020 NBA championship.