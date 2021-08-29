- Video: New Orleans Pelicans fans refuse to purchase Anthony Davis’ Ruffles flavor while stocking up for Hurricane Ida
- Updated: August 29, 2021
It has been two years since Anthony Davis said he wanted out of the New Orleans Pelicans and was subsequently traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.
However, it seems that New Orleans fans still feel bitter about the way it transpired.
Louisiana residents have been stocking up on food supplies in anticipation of the arrival of Hurricane Ida. As seen in the video, most food items have been sold out in one local grocery store.
However, it looks as though the bags of Davis’ Ruffles flavor have not been touched.
Every chip on the aisle goes before anyone wants @AntDavis23 trash ruffles. People would literally rather starve in this hurricane😂😂😂. @ProPelsTalk pic.twitter.com/bPG7yHtSMg
— Christian Voelkel (@cvoelkel55) August 29, 2021
The 6-foot-10 forward entered the league in 2012 after being selected first in the draft by New Orleans. There, he made a name for himself and eventually evolved into one of the finest big men in the league.
But his lack of postseason success led Davis to wanting more. During the middle of the 2018-19 NBA season, he declared he would not sign a contract extension with the Pelicans and requested a trade. He played the rest of the season in New Orleans, but the split was anything but cordial.
Davis was then sent to Los Angeles in the 2019 offseason and helped the Lakers win the 2020 championship.
Though residents of the city are preparing to batter down the hatches, it appears they have not yet let go of their sense of pettiness towards the one-time NBA champ.