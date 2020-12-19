- Video: Mikal Bridges goes down with scary injury after no-call on LeBron James
Video: Mikal Bridges goes down with scary injury after no-call on LeBron James
- Updated: December 19, 2020
LeBron James is one of the most physically gifted players in the history of sports, and colliding with him is usually bad news.
Early in the Los Angeles Lakers’ preseason contest against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, Mikal Bridges collided with James while going up for a layup.
Mikal Bridges lands HARD on his back after a no-call on LeBron pic.twitter.com/2NrtasLAKx
— Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) December 19, 2020
Bridges appeared to be shaken up after the collision.
This is James’ second preseason appearance this season. He missed the first two preseason contests as a precautionary move, given that he’s almost 36 years of age and had only two months of rest after winning his fourth NBA championship.
After tonight, the Lakers will have three full days of rest before opening the regular season against their crosstown rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers.