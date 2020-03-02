Video: Lonzo Ball Wants Nothing to Do With LeBron James After Lakers-Pelicans Game

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball wasn’t in the reunion mood on Sunday.

Following the Lakers’ fun victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, Ball appeared to swerve four-time MVP and former teammate LeBron James.

Ball, 22, played with the Lakers for the first two seasons of his career.

However, the Lakers shipped Ball along with Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and hefty draft compensations for superstar Anthony Davis last summer.

The No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft is having a resurgent campaign with the Pelicans. He is averaging 11.7 points, 7.0 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game this season.

Meanwhile, James is having another tremendous year in the league. The 17-year veteran is putting up 25.5 points, 10.6 assists and 7.8 boards per game this season.

He reminded Ball and his former teammates just how great he was on the court on Sunday. The four-time MVP notched a triple-double with 34 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds in 36 minutes of action.

The Lakers and Pelicans could very well meet in the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs.