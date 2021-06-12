- Video: Lonzo Ball shares best advice he ever got which came from LeBron James in the locker room
Video: Lonzo Ball shares best advice he ever got which came from LeBron James in the locker room
- Updated: June 12, 2021
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball acknowledges that the best advice that he’s ever received came from LeBron James and dealt with keeping his priorities straight.
Ball appeared in an episode of “Who’s Interviewing Who?” on the Uninterrupted platform and noted that the simplicity of James’ statement resonated with him.
“I think the best advice I got was from Bron (James) so far. He sat me down one time in the locker room,” Ball said. “Obviously, he’s been through everything, he kinda knew all the crazy stuff I was going through when I first got to the league and he told me, ‘Keep the main thing, the main thing.’
“That probably stuck with me the most out of anything anyone’s ever told me, just because he’s right. Once you take care of what you got to take care of on the court, then everything falls into place.”
After seeing the interview, James offered his continued support to Ball.
Always a text, a phone call or FT away bro!! You already know. 🙏🏾✊🏾❤️👑
— LeBron James (@KingJames) June 11, 2021
James was top overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, while Ball was the second overall selection in the 2017 draft. That status brought pressure on Ball, which he struggled with during his two seasons with the Lakers.
In 2019, Ball was sent to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the deal to acquire Anthony Davis, and again, he’s been the subject of trade talks this season.
Ball’s future with the Pelicans is still uncertain, though it’s clear that his conversation with James will help him maintain a balanced outlook when it comes to playing the game.