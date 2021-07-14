Video: LeBron’s wife unable to contain her laughter as he intensely coaches his son Bronny on TV

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James would have a bright future as a coach if he decided to pursue the profession after his playing career.

Not only is James one of the most gifted players of all time, but he clearly has a passion for the details of the game that is unmatched.

James’ wife, Savannah, posted a video of the Lakers All-Star watching his son Bronny’s team, Strive for Greatness, on television. LeBron James goes into full coach mode during the clip.

This is fatherhood. 😂 Gotta love LeBron watching Strive for Greatness from the crib. (via @SavannahRB) pic.twitter.com/UgcRlhriV3 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) July 13, 2021

Bronny James is an up-and-coming star in the high school ranks, and there is a possibility that he will get a chance to play with his father down the line in his playing career.

Right now, LeBron James seems focused on enjoying the offseason and watching his son play the game they both love.

The Lakers were knocked out of the playoffs in the first round this season, but fans can expect the four-time champion to come back ready to contend for the title next season.