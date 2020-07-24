Video: LeBron James Throws Down Vicious Tomahawk Dunk During Lakers Game vs. Mavericks

After a four-month hiatus, NBA basketball is back, and LeBron James made it evident on Thursday.

Late in the first half of the Los Angeles Lakers’ scrimmage game against the Dallas Mavericks, James got out on the fast break and threw down a big dunk.

Tomahawk LeBron dunk. The NBA is officially back (🎥 @NotDubs408 ) pic.twitter.com/n6HHR8QnyZ — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 24, 2020

James has been having an incredible season despite being 35 years of age. He’s averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 10.6 assists per game and is on pace to lead the league in dimes.

He’s also been playing at point guard full time for the first time in his 17-year career, and his acceptance of playing the point has made the Lakers arguably the best fast-break team in the league.

With a 49-14 record, the team is on the verge of locking up the top seed in the Western Conference. It will face the Los Angeles Clippers in its first official game of the resumption on July 30.