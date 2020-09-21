After a sluggish start, the Los Angeles Lakers turned things up in the first quarter of Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets.

LeBron James, in particular, has come out with a vengeance, and at one point he forcefully denied Nuggets guard Jamal Murray.

LeBron rejects Murray then gets rejected by Craig! pic.twitter.com/gBYg6KLggL — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 21, 2020

The block led to a fast-break opportunity for the Lakers, where Denver got a measure of revenge as forward Torrey Craig blocked James’ layup attempt.

The Lakers won Game 1, 126-114, and the contest wasn’t nearly as close as the final score may indicate.

Anthony Davis headlined L.A.’s victory with 37 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

James only had 15 points, but dished out a dozen assists.

However, the four-time MVP has come out much more aggressive offensively in Game 2 than he did in Game 1. His aggression helped the Lakers take a 29-21 lead at the end of the first quarter.