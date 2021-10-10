- Video: LeBron James seen rooting on Cleveland Browns during game vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- Updated: October 10, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night at 7 p.m. PST in a preseason matchup.
However, Lakers superstar LeBron James showed up to the Cleveland Browns matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers in L.A. to support his hometown team.
.@KingJames came out to support his Browns 👏
(via @NFLBrasil)pic.twitter.com/yD1uzUnBM8
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 10, 2021
James still should have time to make it back for the Lakers’ home matchup, but it is unclear if he will be in attendance for the game.
The four-time NBA champion played sparingly in the Lakers’ preseason loss to the Golden State Warriors on Friday.
He scored nine points and added three rebounds as well as two assists in the loss.
James and the Lakers are preparing to make a title run in the 2021-22 season after getting eliminated in the first round of the playoffs last season.