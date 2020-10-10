- Video: LeBron James nearly ends Danny Green’s life after defensive breakdown in Game 5
- Updated: October 10, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers are getting all they can handle in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The Miami Heat are playing at a high level, and tensions are running high for the purple and gold.
As the Lakers try to control this potential series-clinching game, LeBron James has shown his frustration level with his teammates, especially when it comes to Danny Green.
LeBron knocked down Danny Green, watched the ball go in, then got pissed at Danny Green 😂 pic.twitter.com/qhEzlnNEnN
— Underwhelming Johnson (@HandoCaljizzian) October 10, 2020
A lot of Lakers players have played well throughout the NBA playoffs. Alex Caruso, Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Markieff Morris have had their moments.
Green, however, has struggled consistently. The veteran’s struggles seem to be continuing in a crucial Game 5 showdown with the Heat as he can seem to put it together on Friday night.