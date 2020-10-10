The Los Angeles Lakers are getting all they can handle in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The Miami Heat are playing at a high level, and tensions are running high for the purple and gold.

As the Lakers try to control this potential series-clinching game, LeBron James has shown his frustration level with his teammates, especially when it comes to Danny Green.

A lot of Lakers players have played well throughout the NBA playoffs. Alex Caruso, Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Markieff Morris have had their moments.

Green, however, has struggled consistently. The veteran’s struggles seem to be continuing in a crucial Game 5 showdown with the Heat as he can seem to put it together on Friday night.