All-Star Jimmy Butler is having a whale of a game as he fights to keep his Miami Heat alive in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the third quarter, he went up for a dunk and got fouled hard by Lakers center Dwight Howard.

Flagrant 1 or 2? pic.twitter.com/uPbal9UZnV — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 10, 2020

Howard was assessed with a flagrant foul for hitting Butler in the forehead.

The Heat have maintained a sizable lead, mostly due to Butler’s fireworks.

Much like in Game 3 when he had 40 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists, Butler is singlehandedly willing Miami to a possible victory.

The Lakers lead the championship series three games to one and are looking to wrap up their 17th NBA title tonight.