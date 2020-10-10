- Video: LeBron James nearly ends Danny Green’s life after defensive breakdown in Game 5
- Updated: October 10, 2020
All-Star Jimmy Butler is having a whale of a game as he fights to keep his Miami Heat alive in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.
In the third quarter, he went up for a dunk and got fouled hard by Lakers center Dwight Howard.
Flagrant 1 or 2? pic.twitter.com/uPbal9UZnV
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 10, 2020
Howard was assessed with a flagrant foul for hitting Butler in the forehead.
The Heat have maintained a sizable lead, mostly due to Butler’s fireworks.
Much like in Game 3 when he had 40 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists, Butler is singlehandedly willing Miami to a possible victory.
The Lakers lead the championship series three games to one and are looking to wrap up their 17th NBA title tonight.