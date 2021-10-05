Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo reportedly had an emotional reaction in his first preseason game back with the Lakers.

“I almost cried again last night,” Rondo told TMZ. “It means everything. I was away for a year…came back and the reception I got last night, I had to try to focus on the game.” “The love I got, the attention from the crowd getting back in the game. It was amazing.”

Rondo, who spent last season with the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers, will play the 2021-22 season with the Lakers after winning a championship with them in the 2019-20 season.

The Lakers lost to the Brooklyn Nets 123-97 in their preseason opener. Rondo finished the game with three rebounds and one assist.

Los Angeles is excited to have the veteran point guard back in the lineup for the 2021-22 season.

Last season, he averaged 5.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game for the Hawks and Clippers.

Rondo provides the Lakers with great insurance behind Russell Westbrook and his playmaking ability makes him a threat every time he’s on the floor.