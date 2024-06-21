Austin Reaves’ agent warns haters about how J.J. Redick will utilize Lakers shooting guard

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally announced their new head coach, bringing in J.J. Redick to succeed Darvin Ham.

The news has gotten mixed reactions, but one of those who appears to be ecstatic about Redick’s arrival is Austin Reaves’ agent, Aaron Reilly. He also issued a warning to people who are convinced that the Lakers need a third superstar to be a legitimate title contender.

This coach is about to show a different part of Austin’s game none have you seen. Kept receipts on all that third superstar bullshit. Great hire for LA – going to be a big year next season https://t.co/vJkZBuXWCL — Aaron Reilly (@AMRAgency) June 20, 2024

Reaves has had up-and-down seasons in the past couple of years. After breaking out in the 2022-23 campaign, where he received votes for the Sixth Man of the Year and Most Improved Player awards, he had a solid stint for Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Before the start of the 2023-24 regular season, an NBA executive identified Reaves as a “top breakout candidate.”

The shooting guard was assigned to the Lakers’ starting lineup to begin the campaign. However, the team’s struggles resulted in his return to a reserve role, as Ham probably never fully understood how to best maximize Reaves’ strengths and ability to complement stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The undrafted player out of the University of Oklahoma eventually got his starting job back in the middle of the season, and he proved instrumental in the team securing a better seeding in the standings prior to the postseason. The Lakers were in 10th place in the West, with a record teetering on the .500 mark, right before Reaves was called upon to be a starter again. They eventually secured the No. 8 seed by the end of the regular season with a 47-35 standing.

It remains to be seen how Redick plans on using the 6-foot-5 guard. However, the incoming coach appears to be a huge fan of Reaves’ game and confidence. Maybe he is the key to the three-year pro further improving after averaging 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game in the 2023-24 regular season.

The “Mind the Game” podcast co-host reportedly impressed the Purple and Gold’s top brass with his vision for Davis, and his rapport with James has already been well-documented. But Redick also has to establish good relationships with the rest of the players and find ways to make them effective so that he can successfully steer one of the league’s marquee franchises back to contention.