Houston Rockets fans were hoping their team would show poise and be competitive facing elimination in Game 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Instead, the Rockets went out with a whimper, 119-96, and they showed plenty of frustration in garbage time.

After Houston guard Austin Rivers was called for a foul against LeBron James, the son of Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers threw the ball at James, and the four-time MVP admonished him.

After the Rockets won Game 1 by 15 points, it looked like the series would be very competitive.

Instead, the Lakers won the next four contests, and the possibility of a close series disappeared very fast.

L.A. came out of the blocks early in the first quarter, and before the Rockets could even blink, they were down 31-11.

They made a slight run early in the third quarter, but James and company re-extended the lead and put the game out of reach.

The Lakers will now move on to play either the Clippers or the Denver Nuggets for a spot in the NBA Finals.