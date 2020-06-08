Video: LeBron James Interrupts NBA 2K20 Twitch Streamer, Who Unleashes Profanity-Laced Freak-Out

It is every fan’s dream to have a conversation with one of his heroes.

For Twitch streamer Adin Ross, that dream came true.

Ross was able to speak to Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James after the three-time NBA champion crashed his son Bronny’s Twitch stream.

“First of all I gotta say, gigantic fan,” Ross, who was playing NBA 2K20 with Bronny, said. “I love you. I don’t wanna be a fanboy but I love you.” “Nah, it’s all respect man, I appreciate it, man, I appreciate it,” the elder James answered. “I appreciate you showing love and respect for me and my son.” “Me and B, we swept them,” Ross continued. “And we did it for Cleveland.”

The response got a laugh out of James, before he told Ross that it was nice to meet him.

Ross couldn’t help but jump up from his chair, using some NSFW language to describe what had just happened.

The streamer currently has 85K followers on Twitch, but that number may rise in the coming days after his conversation with James.