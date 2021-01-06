On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies were involved in one of the ugliest games so far this season.

With just over a minute left and the Lakers clinging to a three-point lead, LeBron James hit a tough fadeaway jumper over the Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks, then mocked him afterward.

LeBron hits the ungodly fadeaway in crunch time over Dillon Brooks. pic.twitter.com/UpqvKhIJp0 — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) January 6, 2021

The Lakers struggled throughout the contest to put the ball in the basket. It was uncharacteristic of them, as they’re one of the highest scoring and most efficient teams in the NBA.

L.A. only had 45 points at the half and 67 at the end of three quarters of play, but it found a way to manufacture just enough points down the stretch to come away with a 94-92 victory.

While many of his teammates struggled from the field, James finished with 26 points on 11-of-20 shooting. Fellow superstar Anthony Davis also had 26 points while chipping in three steals and three blocked shots.