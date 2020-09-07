Veteran guard Rajon Rondo has made a noticeable impact on the Los Angeles Lakers since returning to the lineup on Friday.

After the team’s 117-109 Game 2 win over the Houston Rockets, LeBron James talked about how Rondo has helped the team of late.

“For us to have him back in the postseason is a key for our team.” @KingJames discusses Rondo’s impact in Game 2. pic.twitter.com/xFFY0pxtjr — NBA TV (@NBATV) September 7, 2020

“I think he was just extremely aggressive, not only offensively but defensively, taking the challenge on James [Harden], taking the challenge on whoever he was guarding,” James said of Rondo. “He was just trying to lead — that’s what Do (Rondo) is. He’s a leader, and for us to have him back in the postseason is a key for our team. He comes in; he pushes the tempo; he gets guys involved; and that doesn’t always show up in the stat sheet with Do – the intangibles that he does offensively and defensively. His nose is always around the ball, and he just makes plays for us and tonight was another example of that.”

At this point of his career, the former Boston Celtic won’t shoot the ball or score much, but he’s a multifaceted role player for the Purple and Gold.

Rondo did have 10 points in Game 2, but it was his nine assists and five steals that helped the team even the series.

His return gives L.A. another true ball-handler and floor general, especially in transition.

As has been the case all season, getting out on the fast break was a big key for the Lakers. They outscored Houston 20-6 on the break and took advantage of the Rockets’ missed shots and 17 turnovers.

Rondo is also a very smart player, and his guile will be needed if the Lakers are to win it all.