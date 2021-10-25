Video: LeBron James goes down with near-catastrophic injury in 1st half vs. Memphis Grizzlies

After losing their first two games of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers looked much better to start their Sunday game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

But in the second quarter, the city of Los Angeles held its collective breath when LeBron James went down and appeared to have a leg injury.

Luckily, he got up and looked to be okay, as he stayed in the game.

The Lakers lost on opening night to the Golden State Warriors due to a poor fourth quarter, then got massacred by the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

It appears that defense is the team’s biggest problem, although much attention has been given to new addition Russell Westbrook and whether he will fit in.

He played poorly on opening night but looked much better against the Suns.

In the first half against the Grizzlies, Westbrook looked strong, posting nine points and 10 assists.