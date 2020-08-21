- Video: LeBron James Goes Ballistic After Referees Incorrectly Give Trail Blazers Possession
LeBron James is the undisputed leader of the Los Angeles Lakers not just on the court, but off the court as well.
After the referees mistakenly gave the Portland Trail Blazers possession in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series, James threw a bit of a fit despite not being in the game.
🗣 "IT'S OUR BALL." pic.twitter.com/HVvpHO85SJ
— ESPN (@espn) August 21, 2020
Although the Lakers as a team played very poorly on offense in Game 1, the three-time champ had himself a whale of a game on Tuesday.
With 23 points, 17 rebounds and 16 assists, he became the first player ever to have at least 20 points, 15 rebounds and 15 dimes in a postseason game.
Losing games in the first round of the playoffs has been a rarity for James. In fact, in his 17-year career, he has never lost a playoff series in the opening round.
One thing is evident: This year, James has enough help to make his 10th NBA Finals appearance, at least on paper.