The 2020-21 NBA season officially ended for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers more than two weeks ago, but that hasn’t stopped the superstar from giving back to his adoring fans.

While spending some time in Las Vegas to celebrate his fourth NBA title, James ran into some fans that waited a very long time to get a glimpse of the NBA icon. He did the admirable thing by signing autographs and taking pictures with those fans.

LeBron greeted this family and children after they waited eight hours to see him. 👏 (via 702_jdenshayne/Instagram, Jaeden Yoro and Ian Gonzalez) pic.twitter.com/TmsYgmm0PP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 26, 2020

As one of the most popular athletes on the planet, it comes as no surprise that fans would wait this long to see the future Hall of Famer. However, it is surprising that he’d go out of his way to give them an experience they’ll never forget, especially during a pandemic.

Despite being a global icon and one of the most recognizable people on the planet, James still goes out of his way to show some love to his fans.