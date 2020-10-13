Having LeBron James as your father has to be pretty awesome.

Not only is he an NBA icon, but James has also shown he’s a supportive parent, attending his sons’ basketball games over the years.

Now, the four-time champion has given his daughter Zhuri her own little house in the backyard of their home.

That’s pretty awesome.

The elder James is fresh off of winning the NBA title for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.

The Lakers took down the Miami Heat in six games to capture their 17th title in franchise history.

The win gave the elder James his fourth title in his storied career.

Now, it seems that the 16-time All-Star is enjoying being back home with his family after spending the last few months in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.

He clearly has earned much-deserved family time.