Video: LeBron James’ former teammate rips apart ‘hot garbage’ Lakers in latest rant

Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins recently offered his thoughts on the way the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2021-22 season is going.

The 37-year-old Perkins called the Lakers “trash” and added that he’s tired of talking about them.

"Hot garbage! That's who the Lakers are right now! … They are trash." —@KendrickPerkins pic.twitter.com/JQYENiROUT — First Take (@FirstTake) December 10, 2021

“Some people in the country, they burn they trash, and it stinks when they burn it,” Perkins said. “I mean, hot garbage. That’s who the Lakers are right now. … I’m tired of talking about the Lakers. You know why? Because they don’t deserve to be talked about. … They haven’t earned the right to be talked about. … They are trash.”

Perkins, who is a former teammate of LeBron James, clearly doesn’t think the 2021-22 Lakers are worthy of attention right now. Many fans around the NBA are likely starting to feel the same way.

L.A. dropped a 108-95 contest to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday in its latest frustrating loss. It seems like whenever L.A. is perhaps on the verge of turning a corner this season, the team simply can’t get over the hump.

The Lakers have no shortage of superstar players, but the experiment isn’t working out so far. Only time will tell if that changes in the near future. If Los Angeles wants to avoid landing in the play-in or missing the postseason entirely, a serious turnaround is going to need to happen at some point.

The Lakers’ next game will come on Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. That certainly looks like a winnable game on paper, but very few things have been guaranteed this season for L.A.