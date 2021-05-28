- Video: LeBron James drops Mikal Bridges, throws down monster baseline dunk
Video: LeBron James drops Mikal Bridges, throws down monster baseline dunk
- Updated: May 27, 2021
After an ugly first half in Game 3 of the Western Conference quarterfinals against the Phoenix Suns, the Los Angeles Lakers’ offense started to open up in the third quarter.
That much became evident when LeBron James embarrassed Mikal Bridges and drove past him for a monster jam.
It's too easy for LeBron 👑 pic.twitter.com/wNI3TdDTAd
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 28, 2021
James hasn’t been 100 percent since returning from a severe high ankle sprain, but he has seemingly gotten better little by little with each game.
He had 23 points and nine assists and came through in the clutch in L.A.’s Game 2 win in Arizona.
After leading by three and scoring a paltry 43 points in the first half, the Lakers came out with a vengeance to start the third period, as they built a double-digit lead.
With the series tied at one win apiece, Game 3 is pivotal for both teams.