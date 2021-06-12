Video: LeBron James, Drake and J.R. Smith erupt during Bronny’s high school game

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James may be disappointed about an early exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, but it isn’t preventing him from enjoying himself.

While watching a game involving his son Bronny, the elder James, former NBA player J.R. Smith and rapper Drake went crazy after an exciting play.

Smith certainly knows the elder James well. The two played four seasons together on the Cleveland Cavaliers, reaching the NBA Finals each year and winning the championship in 2016.

Last year, during the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season in the Walt Disney World Resort bubble, the two got reunited. Smith signed with the Lakers once play resumed, and he and the elder James won another world title in October.

The younger James has become a prime basketball prospect at the age of 16. Some of it is certainly because of his pedigree, but some of his high reputation is also due to his own merit.

Unfortunately, earlier this season he tore his meniscus, requiring him to undergo surgery and miss some significant time.