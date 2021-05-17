Despite missing many weeks with a severely sprained ankle, LeBron James is looking like he’s rounding into top form.

In the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ Sunday game against the New Orleans Pelicans, he threw a no-look pass that was reminiscent of those of team legend Magic Johnson.

this angle of LeBron's no look pass to AD in transition is nice!#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/Ydobc19EgW — LakeShow Highlights (@LA_HighLights24) May 17, 2021

Johnson almost singlehandedly defined Laker mystique in the 1980s with such plays, not to mention the five NBA titles he brought to the franchise and city.

Sunday was the first time in a while that the team was at full strength. James returned to the lineup yesterday after two stints on the injured list while starting guard Dennis Schroder also came back on Saturday after being out due to the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

For the first time in a few months, there is growing optimism that the Lakers have a real shot at back-to-back NBA championships.