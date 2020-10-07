- Video: LeBron James bulldozes Tyler Herro for monster two-handed flush
Video: LeBron James bulldozes Tyler Herro for monster two-handed flush
- Updated: October 7, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has come out on a mission in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat.
After picking up a steal in the first quarter, James ran over Heat guard Tyler Herro on the fast break on his way to a vicious dunk.
LEBRON BULLDOZED HERRO 😤
(via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/Hvc0omKa1Q
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 7, 2020
The dunk was James’ first basket of the game. He had also racked up two rebounds and four assists with 1:47 remaining in the first quarter.
The Lakers lost Game 3 after a dominant performance by Jimmy Butler, but James is doing everything he can to avoid that from happening in Game 4.
The Lakers came into the game as the favorites. They are looking to take a pivotal 3-1 lead in the series.