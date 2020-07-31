Video: LeBron James Blows by Kawhi Leonard and Throws Down Angry Dunk

Los Angeles Lakers basketball is finally back, and it started with a bang on Thursday.

Early in the second quarter of the Lakers’ game against the Los Angeles Clippers, LeBron James came down in the early offense and had his way with Kawhi Leonard en route to a slam dunk.

LeBron to the rim! 🔨 pic.twitter.com/2cF2KzzCyF — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 31, 2020

The James-Leonard matchup has been an intriguing one in what could be an emerging rivalry between the two L.A. teams.

On opening night in October, Leonard had 30 points on 10-of-19 shooting along with six rebounds and five assists in a 112-102 Clippers win. James, meanwhile, struggled through a 7-of-19 shooting night.

Christmas Day was much the same – Leonard shot 11-of-19 from the field while James made just nine of his 24 shots, and the Clippers won by five.

But the tide turned on March 8. While Leonard shot 9-of-18 from the floor, James scored 28 points while helping the Lakers to a 112-103 victory.

After tonight’s game, the Lakers will face the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors on Saturday.