LeBron James has been living his best life lately. His Los Angeles Lakers are tied for the best record in the NBA, and he’s putting together yet another MVP-caliber season at age 36.

He’s having so much fun, he decided to walk on top of the scorers table at one point of the Lakers’ Saturday contest against the Chicago Bulls.

LeBron is just messing around. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/i335VoIT1r — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 24, 2021

James is coming off a magnificent game on Thursday which may have been his best so far this season. He had 34 points, six rebounds and eight assists while going up against Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two-time regular season MVP.

The Lakers won the game 113-106 and made a statement against one of the league’s best teams.

The four-time NBA champ got off to a strong start against the Bulls on Saturday. The Lakers took a 63-33 halftime lead and are looking to bounce back from an embarrassing loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday by stringing together back-to-back victories.