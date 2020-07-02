Video: LeBron James Beats Rest of Lakers to Gym for Early Morning Workout

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is on a mission.

On Thursday, the four-time MVP posted a video on his Instagram Story showcasing him as the only person in the gym.

James, 35, is focused on winning a championship this season.

The forward is posting 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 boards per game this season. The Lakers have the top seed in the Western Conference.

However, the journey for the squad hasn’t been easy, as they’ve experienced plenty of hardship this season.

The Lakers were caught in heated political tensions in China before the regular season started. Then, midway through the 2019-20 campaign, the team was at the forefront of the death of franchise legend Kobe Bryant.

Back in March, a couple members of the organization tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Now, the team will be separated from close friends and family for up to four months.

Yet, despite all the pushback and complications, James is doing everything in his power to make sure the Lakers’ tumultuous season ends with a title.