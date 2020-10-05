- Video: LeBron James annihilates Tyler Herro twice in Game 3 of NBA Finals
- Updated: October 5, 2020
Even though the Los Angeles Lakers fell behind early in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, LeBron James has been doing his part to keep L.A. in the game.
In the first quarter, he had not one, but two blocked shots, both on Heat phenom Tyler Herro.
This block from LeBron on Herro. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EDxrzqmZTY
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 4, 2020
Goddamn, LeBron James with a great block on Tyler Herro. #HeaTTwitter x #LakeShow #WholeNewGame #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/Vrut8XvleA
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) October 5, 2020
Herro, the 13th overall pick in last year’s NBA draft, is one of the most significant reasons Miami is playing for the NBA championship.
He averaged 13.5 points a game in the regular season and established himself as a 3-point sniper.
However, he has struggled so far in the championship series.
Although James’ defense has declined greatly in recent years, he has stepped it up during the 2020 NBA Playoffs, knowing he has a prime shot at his fourth NBA title.