The Los Angeles Lakers are engaged in a dogfight with the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series.

LeBron James showed the world that he’s still spry by putting Russell Westbrook on a poster with an emphatic dunk in the second quarter.

LEBRON ON RUSS pic.twitter.com/JOuuoQkaO7 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 5, 2020

The Lakers are coming off dispatching the Portland Trail Blazers 4-1 in the first round of the playoffs.

After scoring a pathetic 93 points in Game 1, L.A. got its mojo back and won the next four games with little difficulty.

Other than a very quiet Game 2, James looked like his vintage self against the Blazers. For the series, he averaged 27.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 10.2 assists a game while shooting 60.0 percent from the field.

At age 35, James has a prime opportunity to win his fourth NBA championship and take his already impressive resume to an even higher level.