- Video: LeBron James Annihilates Russell Westbrook With Filthy Poster Dunk
- Lakers News: Rajon Rondo to Make Playoff Debut Tonight vs. Rockets
- Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Online and on TV
- Jared Dudley Breaks Down Exactly How Los Angeles Lakers Plan to Defeat Houston Rockets
- Dwight Howard Sends Savage Message as Lakers Lock in for Rockets Series
- LeBron James’ Latest Comments Prove How Truly Unfazed He Is by Houston Rockets
- Report: Houston Rockets to Implement Big Change Against Los Angeles Lakers in Round 2
- Angry LeBron James Goes Off on Jay Williams After Being Compared to Scottie Pippen
- Odds Released for Lakers’ Chances of Beating Rockets in Round 2
- LeBron James Sends Scary Warning About Anthony Davis: ‘We’re Just Scratching the Surface’
Video: LeBron James Annihilates Russell Westbrook With Filthy Poster Dunk
-
- Updated: September 5, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers are engaged in a dogfight with the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series.
LeBron James showed the world that he’s still spry by putting Russell Westbrook on a poster with an emphatic dunk in the second quarter.
LEBRON ON RUSS pic.twitter.com/JOuuoQkaO7
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 5, 2020
The Lakers are coming off dispatching the Portland Trail Blazers 4-1 in the first round of the playoffs.
After scoring a pathetic 93 points in Game 1, L.A. got its mojo back and won the next four games with little difficulty.
Other than a very quiet Game 2, James looked like his vintage self against the Blazers. For the series, he averaged 27.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 10.2 assists a game while shooting 60.0 percent from the field.
At age 35, James has a prime opportunity to win his fourth NBA championship and take his already impressive resume to an even higher level.