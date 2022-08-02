Video: LeBron James and his two sons seen putting in work at Lakers practice facility

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is training with his sons Bronny and Bryce at the Lakers’ practice facility.

Bron, Bronny and Bryce putting in work at the Lakers facility 🔥 (via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/s6ItVBMB6F — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 2, 2022

It’s really cool to see LeBron James putting in work with his sons, especially since the two James kids are turning into really solid players themselves.

Bronny James currently attends Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, and he currently has interest from top schools such as the University of Kansas, University of Kentucky, University of North Carolina and Duke University, per 247 Sports.

He has come into his own as a combo guard at the high-school level, and it’s possible he will play with his father in the NBA some day.

Bryce James has shot up over the past year, and now towers over his older brother height wise. He is a very solid shooter and has the length to become an elite player some day.

Bryce James gonna be a serious problem 🤫 (via @CourtsideFilms)pic.twitter.com/GN8iQNzlFo — Overtime (@overtime) July 29, 2022

It’s really cool for NBA and Lakers fans to see LeBron James’ two sons following in his footsteps.

The Lakers superstar is easily one of the best players in NBA history, and he’s entering his 20th season in the NBA in the 2022-23 campaign. Despite the fact that the Lakers missed the playoffs in the 2021-22 season, the four-time NBA champion had one of his best seasons of his storied career.

The 18-time All-Star averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Now, he’s preparing for the 2022-23 season and focused on bringing another title back to Los Angeles. Hopefully, fans will get to see more of the James family working out together as the offseason goes on.